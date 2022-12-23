Basemark GPU

by Basemark Oy
Install
GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

Changes in version 1.2.3

over 2 years ago
Installed Size~2.63 GB
Download Size1.28 GB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs33,678
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://www.basemark.com/benchmarks/basemark-gpu/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Run

flatpak run com.basemark.BasemarkGPU