ESO AddOn Manager

by arviceblot
A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

Changes in version 0.4.7

2 days ago
(Built about 2 hours ago)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
Installed Size~23.64 MiB
Download Size9.5 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
