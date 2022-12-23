Tandem
by Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Changes in version 2.2.307
over 1 year ago
Installed Size~216 MB
Download Size212 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs2,496
LicenseProprietary
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing