Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Changes in version 3.2.0

27 days ago
Installed Size~159 MB
Download Size61 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs60,950
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Helphttps://proton.me/support/mail
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Run

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge