Raven

by James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Changes in version 3.7

about 2 months ago
Installed Size~11 MB
Download Size4 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs118
LicenseArtistic License 2.0
Project Websitehttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Helphttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

Installs over time