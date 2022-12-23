Parallel Launcher
by Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Changes in version v6.19.0
7 days ago
Installed Size~760 MB
Download Size531 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs34,700
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing