Tauno-Serial-Plotter is simple serial plotter for Arduino and similar others.

Features:

Simple user interface

Plotting of multiple variables, with different colors for each

Can plot both integers and floats

Can plot negative values

Auto-scrolls the Time scale (X axis)

Auto-resizes the Data scale (Y axis)

Incoming serial data should be string. Ending with new line character. Numbers (int and float) can be separated with almost any character. Like: "label2la15be17el28/31/42/54 78

" or "a2b1.5c1.7d2.8/3.1/4.2/5.4 7.8

". But not with - unless it is a negative number: "-10\"