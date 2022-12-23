RiftShare
Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole
The purpose of this project is to enable everyone to be able to share files privately in real time, without the use of the major tech companies and cloud providers. Use RiftShare to send files to your friends and family, or even between computers at your house. It is shocking how over the years, sharing files is still more complicated than it needs to be. Look no further. No accounts, sign-ups, or tracking, just use a simple human-readable passphrase to securely transfer files. RiftShare is a front end to magic wormhole and is compatible with any other CLI or UI apps that use the same protocol.
Features
- Easy secure file transfers between computers both in the local network and through the internet
- Supports transferring files or directories securely through the magic wormhole protocol
- Compatible with all other apps using magic wormhole (magic-wormhole or wormhole-william CLI, wormhole-gui, etc.)
- Automatic zipping and unzipping of multiple selected files to send at once
- Full animations and progress bar for sending and receiving
- Native OS File Selection
- Open files in one click once received
Changes in version 0.1.9
about 1 year ago
Installed Size~11 MB
Download Size5 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,467
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing