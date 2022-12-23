Multiplication Puzzle

by Michael Terry
drey.app
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Changes in version 12.0

about 1 month ago
Installed Size~143 KB
Download Size55 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,875
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
Report an Issuehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Run

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
Tags:
mpuz