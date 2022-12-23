Dialect

by The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Changes in version 2.1.1

8 months ago
Installed Size~4 MB
Download Size1 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs90,303
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Contribute Translationshttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Installs over time

