Super Nonogram
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!
Super Nonogram is the sequel to my old Nonogram app and includes two game modes...
Levels: Make your way through an unlimited number of levels that get harder as your go.
Custom: Enter a search term e.g. "frog" and the game will automatically generate a frog nonogram!
Instalovaná velikost~28 MB
Stahovaná velikost11 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno0
LicenceGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only