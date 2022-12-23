Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

Spuštění

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
Štítky:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer