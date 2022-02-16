Tank Warriors
لەلایەن Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.3
دەوروبەری 5 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built زیاتر لە 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~472.54 MiB
Download Size103.36 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٧٬٥٢٨