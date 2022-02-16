Flathub Logo

The Passage

لەلایەن Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game

You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.0

زیاتر لە 4 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built زیاتر لە 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~454.28 MiB
Download Size97.05 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١٦٬٥٠٤
