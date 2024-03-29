Frog Squash
لەلایەن Endless Studios
Beat your score
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.2
بەنزیکەیی 5 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~97.13 MiB
Download Size36.01 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٩٬٤٨٠