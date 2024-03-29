Flathub Logo

Frog Squash

لەلایەن Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
دامەزراندن
Beat your score

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist

Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.2

بەنزیکەیی 5 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~97.13 MiB
Download Size36.01 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٩٬٤٨٠
Tags:
linuxflatpak