Dragon’s Apprentice
لەلایەن Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.1
دەوروبەری 5 ساڵپێش ئێستا
(Built زیاتر لە 2 ساڵپێش ئێستا)
- No changelog provided
Installed Size~2.1 GiB
Download Size978.4 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان١٨٬٠٥٤