Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity