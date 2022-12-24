Soma Radio

per Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper en GitHub
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Canvis en la versió 1.2.6

fa 3 mesos
Mida instal·lada~162 KB
Mida de la baixada84 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions10.879
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Informar d'un problemahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
Tags:
audiomusicplayerradio