Dice

per Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper en GitHub
Instal·lar

A simple dice game

A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.

Canvis en la versió 1.0.7

fa 3 mesos
Mida instal·lada~80 KB
Mida de la baixada49 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.437
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Informar d'un problemahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice