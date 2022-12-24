Astronum

per Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper en GitHub
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Canvis en la versió 1.0.9

fa 3 mesos
Mida instal·lada~84 KB
Mida de la baixada34 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.805
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Informar d'un problemahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum