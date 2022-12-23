ProtonMail Import-Export app

per Proton Technologies AG
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Canvis en la versió 1.3.3

fa aproximadament 2 anys
Mida instal·lada~169 MB
Mida de la baixada61 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions11.325
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
Ajudahttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

