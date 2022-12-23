Proton Mail Bridge

per Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Canvis en la versió 3.2.0

fa 28 dies
Mida instal·lada~159 MB
Mida de la baixada61 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions60.950
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Ajudahttps://proton.me/support/mail
Preguntes freqüentshttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Executar

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge