Aqueducts
Endless Studios tərəfindən
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
1.2.2 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
demək olar ki 4 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~470 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü121 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan36.719
LisenziyaÖzəl
Endless Studios tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlər
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun
İşlət
Teqlər: