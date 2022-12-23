The Passage
Endless Studios tərəfindən
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
2.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
3 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~476 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü102 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan13.950
LisenziyaÖzəl
Endless Studios tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlər
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun