Midnightmare Teddy

Endless Network tərəfindən
endlessnetwork.com
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

4 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~139 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü40 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan13.781
LisenziyaÖzəl
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Endless Network tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlər

Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game
endlessnetwork.com

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

İşlət

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy