Pop!_OS
Pop!_OS 20.04 has Flatpak installed and Flathub configured by default. The Pop!_Shop can be used to install flatpaks.
For older versions of Pop!_OS, see the instructions below.
-
Install Flatpak
To install Flatpak on Pop!_OS 19.10 and earlier, simply run:
$ sudo apt install flatpak
-
Add the Flathub repository
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:
$ flatpak remote-add --user --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
-
Restart
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!
Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Pop!_OS 19.10 and earlier.