With older Kubuntu versions, the official Flatpak PPA is the recommended way to install Flatpak. To install it, run the following in a terminal:

Install the Discover Flatpak backend

The Flatpak plugin for the Software app makes it possible to install apps without needing the command line (available on Kubuntu 18.04 and newer). To install on 18.04, run:

$ sudo apt install plasma-discover-flatpak-backend

On Kubuntu 20.04 or later, you should run this instead: