To install Flatpak, enable the ~amd64 keyword for sys-apps/flatpak, acct-user/flatpak and acct-group/flatpak:

Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

Restart

To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!

Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Gentoo.