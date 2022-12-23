Soma Radio
طوَّره Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.2.6
منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~162 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل84 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات10,862
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
