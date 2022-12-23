Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

طوَّره Alex Kryuchkov
alexkdeveloper@ في GitHub
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.10

منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~100 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل46 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات3,150
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
المساعدةhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
dynamicwallpaper