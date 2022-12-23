Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.10

منذ 23 يوم
حجمه بعد تثبيته~363 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل312 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,198
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
المساعدةhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

