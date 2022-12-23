Forgetpass

طوَّره Alex Kryuchkov
alexkdeveloper@ في GitHub
Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.13

منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~66 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل26 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,159
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
المساعدةhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
الوسوم:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity