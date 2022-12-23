Forgetpass
طوَّره Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.13
منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~66 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل26 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,159
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
