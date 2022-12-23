Astronum

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

حجمه بعد تثبيته~84 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل34 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,801
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
المساعدةhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum