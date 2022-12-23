Calculus

by Carlos
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Changes in version 1.5.2

over 1 year ago
Installed Size~109 MB
Download Size34 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,693
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Run

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus