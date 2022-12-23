Spedread

by Naqua Darazaki
@Darazaki on GitHub
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!

This program will show one word at a time rapidly to allow focusing on the general idea rather than single words along with less eye movements.

Changes in version 2.4.2

17 days ago
Installed Size~155 KB
Download Size42 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,155
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/Darazaki/Spedread/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Darazaki.Spedread

Run

flatpak run com.github.Darazaki.Spedread
fastreadreadingspeed