by George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Changes in version 2.1.0

2 months ago
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

Run

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader