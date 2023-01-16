Chess Clock
by Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Changes in version 0.5.0
3 months ago
Installed Size~146 KB
Download Size54 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,351
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps in the GNOME groupMore
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing