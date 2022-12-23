Decoder

by Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Scan and Generate QR Codes

Fancy yet simple QR Codes scanner and generator.

Features:

  • QR Code generation
  • Scanning with a camera
  • Scanning from a screenshot
  • Parses and displays QR code content when possible

Changes in version 0.3.3

3 months ago
Installed Size~17 MB
Download Size7 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs56,408
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/
Contribute Translationshttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/decoder/
Report an Issuehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

Run

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Decoder
Tags:
codegenerateqrscan