rRootage
by ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
Changes in version 0.23
almost 20 years ago
Installed Size~8 MB
Download Size5 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,158
LicenseBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
