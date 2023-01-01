Apps by The GNOME Project

39 results

Disk Usage Analyzer

Check folder sizes and available disk space
Boxes

Virtualization made simple
Fonts

View fonts on your system
Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
Contacts

A contacts manager for GNOME
Text Editor

Edit text files
Web

Browse the web
Weather

Show weather conditions and forecast
Clocks

Keep track of time
Maps

Find places around the world
Connections

View and use other desktops
Calculator

Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
Sound Recorder

A simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME

Extensions

Manage your GNOME Extensions
Document Scanner

Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Meld

Compare and merge your files

Snapshot

Take pictures and videos
Photos

Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
GNOME Chess

Play the classic two-player board game of chess

GNOME Mahjongg

Match tiles and clear the board
Passwords and Keys

Manage your passwords and encryption keys

gitg

Graphical user interface for git

GNOME Mines

Clear hidden mines from a minefield
GNOME Sudoku

Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
GNOME 2048

Obtain the 2048 tile
Quadrapassel

Fit falling blocks together

Polari

Talk to people on IRC
GNOME Reversi

Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
GNOME Nibbles

Guide a worm around a maze
