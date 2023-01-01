Search apps
Apps by The GNOME Project
39 results
Disk Usage Analyzer
Check folder sizes and available disk space
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
Fonts
View fonts on your system
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
Contacts
A contacts manager for GNOME
Text Editor
Edit text files
Web
Browse the web
Weather
Show weather conditions and forecast
Clocks
Keep track of time
Maps
Find places around the world
Connections
View and use other desktops
Calculator
Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
Sound Recorder
A simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME
Extensions
Manage your GNOME Extensions
Document Scanner
Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Meld
Compare and merge your files
Snapshot
Take pictures and videos
Photos
Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
GNOME Chess
Play the classic two-player board game of chess
GNOME Mahjongg
Match tiles and clear the board
Passwords and Keys
Manage your passwords and encryption keys
gitg
Graphical user interface for git
GNOME Mines
Clear hidden mines from a minefield
GNOME Sudoku
Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
GNOME 2048
Obtain the 2048 tile
Quadrapassel
Fit falling blocks together
Polari
Talk to people on IRC
GNOME Reversi
Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
GNOME Nibbles
Guide a worm around a maze
