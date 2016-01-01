Search apps
85 results
Disk Usage Analyzer
Check folder sizes and available disk space
GNOME
Fedora Media Writer
A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
fedoraproject.org
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
GNOME
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME
q4wine
Utility for Wine applications and prefixes management
ISO Image Writer
Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
KDE
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
ClamTk
Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com
MEGAsync
Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.
Dolphin
File Manager
KDE
BleachBit
Cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy
Popsicle
Flash multiple USB devices in parallel
Impression
Create bootable drives
@adhami3310 on GitLab
PulseAudio Volume Control
Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
pulseaudio.org
GPU-Viewer
A front-end to glxinfo, vulkaninfo, clinfo and es2_info
KDiskMark
Disk benchmark tool
Login Manager Settings
Customize your login screen
@realmazharhussain on GitHub
Nvidia System Monitor
Nvidia System Monitor Qt
Hardware Probe
Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers
TLPUI
GTK-UI to change TLP configuration files easily.
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
DOSBox
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
Czkawka
Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
ktechpit.com
Cameractrls
Camera controls for Linux
RazerGenie
Configure and control your Razer devices
z3ntu.xyz
Wez's Terminal Emulator
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub
