Disk Usage Analyzer

Check folder sizes and available disk space
GNOME

Fedora Media Writer

A tool to create a live USB drive with an edition of Fedora
fedoraproject.org

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
GNOME

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

q4wine

Utility for Wine applications and prefixes management

ISO Image Writer

Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
KDE

System Monitoring Center

Multi-featured system monitor

ClamTk

Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)

Black Box

A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com

MEGAsync

Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.

Dolphin

File Manager
KDE

BleachBit

Cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy

Popsicle

Flash multiple USB devices in parallel

Impression

Create bootable drives
@adhami3310 on GitLab

PulseAudio Volume Control

Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
pulseaudio.org

GPU-Viewer

A front-end to glxinfo, vulkaninfo, clinfo and es2_info

KDiskMark

Disk benchmark tool

Login Manager Settings

Customize your login screen
@realmazharhussain on GitHub

Nvidia System Monitor

Nvidia System Monitor Qt

Hardware Probe

Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers

TLPUI

GTK-UI to change TLP configuration files easily.

Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Indicator-KDEConnect

AppIndicator for KDE Connect

DOSBox

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

Czkawka

Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.

ColorWall

The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
ktechpit.com

Cameractrls

Camera controls for Linux

RazerGenie

Configure and control your Razer devices
z3ntu.xyz

Wez's Terminal Emulator

A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub