A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Changes in version 43.0

9 months ago
Installed Size~1 MB
Download Size468 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs67,950
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Contribute Translationshttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Report an Issuehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Run

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
