Logic

43 results

GNOME Mines

Clear hidden mines from a minefield
GNOME

GNOME Sudoku

Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
GNOME

Crosswords

Solve crossword puzzles

Pingus

Guide groups of penguins through various obstacles

gbrainy

gbrainy is a game to train memory, arithmetical, verbal and logical skills.

GNOME Tetravex

Reorder tiles to fit a square

Numpty Physics

A crayon-drawing based physics puzzle game

KSudoku

Complete a numeric puzzle with the numbers from one to nine
KDE

Palapeli

Jigsaw puzzle game
KDE

Four-in-a-row

Make lines of the same color to win

Five or More

Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
GNOME

Tetzle

Jigsaw puzzle with tetromino pieces

Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery
drey.app

Warble

The word-guessing game

Swell Foop

Clear the screen by removing groups of colored and shaped tiles

LibreMines

A Free/Libre and Open Source Software Qt based Minesweeper game available for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD and Windows systems.

GNOME Klotski

Slide blocks to solve the puzzle
GNOME

Lights Off

Turn off all the lights
GNOME

KDiamond

KDiamond is a three-in-a-row game by KDE
KDE

Anagramarama

Make words from a jumble of letters

Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection

Puzzle game collection

GNOME Taquin

Slide tiles to their correct places
GNOME

Construo

A wire-frame construction game

Zaz

Puzzle game where the player has to arrange balls in triplets.

Enigma

Puzzle game

JAG

Arcade and Puzzle 2D Game in which you have to break all the target pieces

Simple Sokoban

Simple sokoban game

Atomix

Build molecules out of single atoms

Connectagram

Unscramble words placed in patterns

CuteMaze

Find targets in a maze