GNOME Mines
Clear hidden mines from a minefield
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Sudoku
Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
Crosswords
Solve crossword puzzles
Pingus
Guide groups of penguins through various obstacles
gbrainy
gbrainy is a game to train memory, arithmetical, verbal and logical skills.
GNOME Tetravex
Reorder tiles to fit a square
Numpty Physics
A crayon-drawing based physics puzzle game
KSudoku
Complete a numeric puzzle with the numbers from one to nine
This app is verified
KDE
Palapeli
Jigsaw puzzle game
This app is verified
KDE
Four-in-a-row
Make lines of the same color to win
Five or More
Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
This app is verified
GNOME
Tetzle
Jigsaw puzzle with tetromino pieces
Multiplication Puzzle
Solve a math mystery
This app is verified
drey.app
Warble
The word-guessing game
Swell Foop
Clear the screen by removing groups of colored and shaped tiles
LibreMines
A Free/Libre and Open Source Software Qt based Minesweeper game available for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD and Windows systems.
GNOME Klotski
Slide blocks to solve the puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
Lights Off
Turn off all the lights
This app is verified
GNOME
KDiamond
KDiamond is a three-in-a-row game by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
Anagramarama
Make words from a jumble of letters
Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection
Puzzle game collection
GNOME Taquin
Slide tiles to their correct places
This app is verified
GNOME
Construo
A wire-frame construction game
Zaz
Puzzle game where the player has to arrange balls in triplets.
Enigma
Puzzle game
JAG
Arcade and Puzzle 2D Game in which you have to break all the target pieces
Simple Sokoban
Simple sokoban game
Atomix
Build molecules out of single atoms
Connectagram
Unscramble words placed in patterns
CuteMaze
Find targets in a maze
1
2