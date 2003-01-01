Logic

Kubrick

3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
iQPuzzle

A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
Tanglet

Single player variant of Boggle

Hexalate

Spin circles to match colors

Picmi

Puzzle game based on number logic
Simsu

Fill in numbers to solve puzzles

Hitori

Play the Hitori puzzle game

Fish Fillets

Puzzle game with 70 levels

Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

Combined!

Combined! is a block puzzle game. Your goal is to connect blocks to get higher blocks on the board.

Find the largest area of connected squares

Karambola

Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
Omission

A deceptively simple word puzzle.