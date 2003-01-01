Search apps
Kubrick
3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
This app is verified
KDE
iQPuzzle
A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
This app is verified
@elth0r0 on GitHub
Tanglet
Single player variant of Boggle
Hexalate
Spin circles to match colors
Picmi
Puzzle game based on number logic
This app is verified
KDE
Simsu
Fill in numbers to solve puzzles
Hitori
Play the Hitori puzzle game
Fish Fillets
Puzzle game with 70 levels
Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
Combined!
Combined! is a block puzzle game. Your goal is to connect blocks to get higher blocks on the board.
Jahresarbeit 2003
Find the largest area of connected squares
Karambola
Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
This app is verified
agatanawrot.com
Omission
A deceptively simple word puzzle.
