Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Developer Tools
Developer Tools
194 results
Fritzing
Electronic Design Tool
GHex
Inspect and edit binary files
Qt Creator
Provides a cross-platform, complete integrated development environment (IDE) for application developers to create applications for multiple platforms and devices
GDevelop
Fast and Easy Game-Making
Pulsar
A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor
Godot 3
Godot game engine editor
gitg
Graphical user interface for git
Epic Asset Manager
Manage your Epic assets
STM32CubeIDE
Integrated Development Environment for STM32
Qt Designer
Design GUIs for Qt applications
Zeal
Documentation browser
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
KDevelop
Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
This app is verified
KDE
GoLand
Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE
SQuirreL SQL Client
SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.
Wildcard
Test your regular expressions
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
Pinegrow
Visual web editor for professionals
SmartGit
Get your commit done
Escambo
Test and develop APIs
This app is verified
@cleomenezesjr on GitHub
Micro Text Editor
A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor
Apache JMeter
Load testing and performance measurement application
CudaText
Open source and cross-platform text editor.
Glade
Create or open user interface designs for GTK+ applications
Playhouse
Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript
BlueJ
Java IDE for beginners
Sequeler
Friendly SQL Client
CraftOS-PC Accelerated
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
JADX
Dex to Java decompiler
This app is verified
@skylot on GitHub
Commit
Commit message editor
PdfJumbler
Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files
1
2
3
4
5
...
7