Developer Tools

Fritzing

Electronic Design Tool

GHex

Inspect and edit binary files

Qt Creator

Provides a cross-platform, complete integrated development environment (IDE) for application developers to create applications for multiple platforms and devices

GDevelop

Fast and Easy Game-Making

Pulsar

A Community-led Hyper-Hackable Text Editor

Godot 3

Godot game engine editor

gitg

Graphical user interface for git

Epic Asset Manager

Manage your Epic assets

STM32CubeIDE

Integrated Development Environment for STM32

Qt Designer

Design GUIs for Qt applications

Zeal

Documentation browser

DIY Layout Creator

Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

KDevelop

Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
KDE

GoLand

Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE

SQuirreL SQL Client

SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.

Wildcard

Test your regular expressions
@fkinoshita on GitHub

Pinegrow

Visual web editor for professionals

SmartGit

Get your commit done

Escambo

Test and develop APIs
@cleomenezesjr on GitHub

Micro Text Editor

A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor

Apache JMeter

Load testing and performance measurement application

CudaText

Open source and cross-platform text editor.

Glade

Create or open user interface designs for GTK+ applications

Playhouse

Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript

BlueJ

Java IDE for beginners

Sequeler

Friendly SQL Client

CraftOS-PC Accelerated

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

JADX

Dex to Java decompiler
@skylot on GitHub

Commit

Commit message editor

PdfJumbler

Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files