Developer Tools

DB Browser for SQLite

DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases

Code::Blocks

IDE for C, C++ and Fortran

JupyterLab Desktop

JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.

Whaler

Docker Container Management

Beekeeper Studio

The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams

PhpStorm

PHP IDE for Professional Development

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub

Lapce

Lightning-fast and powerful code editor written in Rust

WebStorm

The smartest JavaScript IDE

Thonny

Python IDE for beginners
thonny.org

Boxy SVG

Scalable Vector Graphics editor

Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
@Murmele on GitHub

Gaphor

Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
gaphor.org

Rider

Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE

Workbench

Learn and prototype with GNOME technologies

DataGrip

IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL

Minder

Create, develop and visualize your ideas

Gitnuro

Multiplatform Git client
jetpackduba.com

GNU Emacs

An extensible text editor

Scratch

Create stories, games, and animations, share with others around the world

Geany

A fast and lightweight IDE

Bluefish

Text editor with many web and software development extras
openoffice.nl

RedisInsight

Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.

Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces
xjuan.ar

Eclipse IDE for Web and JavaScript Developers

The essential tools for any JavaScript developer, including JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, XML, Yaml, Markdown languages support

UEFITool

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

LibrePCB

Design Schematics and PCBs

Ghidra

Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Suite

ImHex

A hex editor for reverse engineers and programmers

Sublime Merge

Sublime Merge is a Git client, from the makers of Sublime Text