Developer Tools

194 results
DB Browser for SQLite
DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases
Code::Blocks
IDE for C, C++ and Fortran
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.
Whaler
Docker Container Management
Beekeeper Studio
The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams
PhpStorm
PHP IDE for Professional Development
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
This app is verified
@marhkb on GitHub
Lapce
Lightning-fast and powerful code editor written in Rust
WebStorm
The smartest JavaScript IDE
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
This app is verified
thonny.org
Boxy SVG
Scalable Vector Graphics editor
Gittyup
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
This app is verified
@Murmele on GitHub
Gaphor
Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
This app is verified
gaphor.org
Rider
Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE
Workbench
Learn and prototype with GNOME technologies
DataGrip
IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL
Minder
Create, develop and visualize your ideas
Gitnuro
Multiplatform Git client
This app is verified
jetpackduba.com
GNU Emacs
An extensible text editor
Scratch
Create stories, games, and animations, share with others around the world
Geany
A fast and lightweight IDE
Bluefish
Text editor with many web and software development extras
This app is verified
openoffice.nl
RedisInsight
Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.
Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
This app is verified
xjuan.ar
Eclipse IDE for Web and JavaScript Developers
The essential tools for any JavaScript developer, including JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, XML, Yaml, Markdown languages support
UEFITool
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
LibrePCB
Design Schematics and PCBs
Ghidra
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Suite
ImHex
A hex editor for reverse engineers and programmers
Sublime Merge
Sublime Merge is a Git client, from the makers of Sublime Text
