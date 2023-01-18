pw3270

by Perry Werneck
GTK Based 3270 terminal emulator

pw3270 is a modern, GTK-based, completely free tn3270 emulator.

Created originally for Banco do Brasil, it's now an official Brazilian Government Public Software project, and is used worldwide.

Changes in version 5.4

5 months ago
Installed Size~1 MB
Download Size520 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,167
LicenseGNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://github.com/PerryWerneck/pw3270
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/PerryWerneck/pw3270/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/br.app.pw3270.terminal

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub br.app.pw3270.terminal

Run

flatpak run br.app.pw3270.terminal
