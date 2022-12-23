Vintage Story

by Anego Studios
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Changes in version 1.18.5

about 1 month ago
Installed Size~557 MB
Download Size479 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs16,246
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Contacthttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Helphttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Run

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory