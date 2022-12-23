ytmdesktop

Add

Notification when like and dislike song with hotkeys Miniplayer open/close custom keys Audio output switch on tray icon Add to library and add to playlist on middle action bar Option to enable/disable buttons inject on middle action bar Add dialog box when copy link from youtube Option to disable tray icon Skip songs marked with thumb down

Fix

Lyrics keep scrolling back to top Remote control webpage, strange visual with multiples interfaces Changelog always shows on startup A JavaScript error occurred in the main process - unable to enter preferences Error on changing next track button hotkey Settings Dialogue shows on wrong monitor Unable to resize from top left corner Pause between songs

Improve

Remote Control updateActivity (events when paused and change seekbar) Thumbs up behavior [hotkeys] Disable shortcuts setting Refine Simplified Chinese translation