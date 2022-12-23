RedNotebook

by Jendrik Seipp
  • Screenshot

Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Changes in version 2.29.6

about 2 months ago
Installed Size~7 MB
Download Size2 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs30,005
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://rednotebook.app
Helphttps://rednotebook.app/help.html
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/discussions
Contribute Translationshttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/rednotebook
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/issues
Contribute to the Apphttps://rednotebook.app/participate.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Run

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
diaryjournalnotebooknotes